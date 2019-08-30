× Man found dead in Aurora, police investigating death as a homicide

AURORA– A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora after a man was found dead on Thursday night around 10:08 p.m. at a home near East 7th Avenue and North Moline Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside the home, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after his next of kin has been notified of his death.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.