× Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest after struggle with Aurora police

AURORA– An Aurora man is dead after his family says the Aurora Police Department took a weekend incident too far.

The family confirmed to FOX31/Channel 2 News on Friday morning that 24-year-old Elijah McClain died.

According to a press release from APD, police say the incident happened Saturday night on Billings Street near East Colfax Avenue. A call came in about a suspicious person who was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms.

Police say when officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect. The release goes on to say he resisted, they struggled, and then officers took the man into custody.

That’s when police say they called Aurora Fire Rescue for medical attention because of “the level of physical force” and his “agitated state.”

The release also says AFR claims they gave him a standard medication used to reduce agitation and while he was being transported to the hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday, some Aurora police officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

The Denver Police Department and the district attorney’s office are also involved in the investigation.