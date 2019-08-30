Judge denies Patrick Frazee’s attorney’s request to suppress some statements

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. —  On Friday morning, a Teller County Judge denied Patrick Frazee’s attorney’s motion to suppress part of his Dec. 26 conversation with a Department of Human Services representative.

At this time,  it’s unclear what was said in that conversation.

Frazee’s attorneys  have until Sept. 16 to notify prosecutors if they’ll put forth an alternative suspect as defense; their defense strategy must be provided to prosecution 35 days before trial.

Prosecutors said they won’t seek the death penalty against Frazee.

