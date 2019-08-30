From Crook to No Name, FOX31 visits Colorado towns with unusual names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROOK, Colo. -- A look at the Colorado map might leave some people scratching their heads in confusion, asking questions like: "How did land-locked Steamboat Springs get that name?" , "What's No Name's real name?" and "Who decided to call that tiny town on the eastern plains Sugar City?"

Over the last several weeks, FOX31 and Channel 2 photojournalists have paid a visit to Colorado towns with unusual monikers for a lighthearted news special airing at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31 and 7:30pm on Channel 2 on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. The special is called "The Newcomer's Guide to Colorado's Craziest Places."

Among the towns on our list is the Logan County town of Crook. We visited last month, during the annual Crook Fair, a weekend-long celebration of the laid back lifestyle that so many Crook residents enjoy.

"Come down to a fair like this, sit back and visit about things, the harvest, and how things are good and bad, but we stick with it," said Bruce Kokes, longtime Crook resident. "My family homesteaded here in 1894. Growing up in a farming community, it's just part of your life."

"You know everyone on a personal level so you really feel like you have a bigger family. It's really a bunch of strangers who became family," Alexa Hernandez, another Crook resident, said.

The town of about 300 was named after General George Crook, a U.S. Army officer who fought during the Civil War and in battle against Native Americans.

The name isn't related to criminals, but residents of Crook have heard all the jokes about their town's name.

"Oh some (people say), you know, 'Crooks full of a bunch of crooks," Kokes said.

Nothing could be further from the truth, he said.

"It's full of really good people you know, and hard working people. Hard working farmers and ranchers. And it's a great place to live," Kokes said.

"The best thing, I think, about Crook, Colorado is the community. Something happens and everyone pulls together and we get through it. Help each other out, and I just love the atmosphere and the people," said Joe Marick, longtime Crook resident whose sister, Nikki Schneider, is the town's mayor.

"I'm not a hustle-bustle guy from the big city. My brother lives up there, and tell you the truth, I wouldn't live up there for all the tea in China," said Kokes.

Don't miss "The Newcomer's Guide to Colorado's Craziest Places," airing on Labor Day, Monday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31 and 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.