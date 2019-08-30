× Drivers of fiery crash on C-470 identified; tire of semi failed, causing driver to lose control

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado State Patrol released new information on Friday morning about the deadly crash on C-470 Thursday afternoon.

According to CSP, a semi was traveling eastbound on C-470 in the left lane. There was a Nissan Pathfinder driving westbound on C-470 in the right lane. The left front tire of the semi failed and caused the semi driver to lose control and run off the left side of the road, crashing through the guard rail and into the westbound lanes, according to the crash report from CSP.

The semi collided with the Pathfinder, forcing both vehicles through the concrete barrier to the east, causing them to fall onto the bike path below.

The driver of the semi has been identified as 37-year-old Samuel Molina of Commerce City. The driver of the Pathfinder has been identified as 52-year-old Brenda Montague of Lakewood. Both were pronounced dead on scene.