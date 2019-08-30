Cold front today with thunderstorms; Record heat possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front today will knock highs down to 85 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. We'll start with sunshine (fog in some areas) then watch for a 30% chance of t-storms/rain.

Rocky Mountain Showdown tonight 8pm: T-storms early then clearing skies. Temps falling through the 80s into the 70s.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of t-storms. Highs 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Saturday is drier with morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon t-storm. Highs around 90.

Sunday looks hot and dry. I'm forecasting 94 degrees. The record high is 97.

Labor Day looks hot and dry. I'm forecasting 95 degrees. The record high is 95.

A couple cold fronts are lined-up for late next week that will cool us down into the low to mid 80s.

