Battle of the Best: What to expect at Broncos Stadium at Mile High for final Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver

DENVER-- The Rocky Mountain Showdown happens Friday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It will be the final showdown in Denver at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

It is a match-up between a pair of the state's biggest rivals; Colorado State University and the University of Colorado.

So, who will it be? Rams or Buffs? We've got you covered either way.

Looking for tickets? There are still some available in the upper sections for between $35-$50. You can find a seat here.

If you are planning to take a bus or use the rail service, here is the information you need.

RTD will be running the BroncosRide and C, E and W light rail lines

Buses will leave Park-n-Rides starting 2 1/2 hours before kickoff and will continue until about one hour before the game

Round-trip fees are between $6 -$10.50

Here is the CU/CSU special service bus schedule

Overnight, crews were at Broncos Stadium at Mile High making changes from the Broncos game for the showdown, from painting new lines to painting new logos. We sent our photographer to see what it was like.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Friday night.

CU leads the series 66–22–2 and has won the last 4 Rocky Mountain Showdowns.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will continue in 2020, with CSU hosting

We want to see your Buff or Ram pride. Share your pictures by clicking the red "submit your photo" button below. We will share some of them on TV.