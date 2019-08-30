Arvada police: Owner flees Home Depot after dog bites customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police say a community tip helped identify a woman who took her dog into Home Depot, then took off when it bit a man in the store.

Arvada Animal Management officers said the victim has puncture wounds after the dog bit him inside the Home Depot on Wadsworth Boulevard Sunday evening.

Pet owners and shoppers who frequent the store said they were shocked.

“My goodness, if one is aggressive to just leave, that’s awful, I’m very much upset about that,” Nancy Morgan, a customer, said.

“I definitely wouldn’t have taken off,” Laura Voke, a dog owner, said.

All Home Depot stores allow service dogs inside. Otherwise, it’s at the discretion of each branch.

Home Depot's corporate representative says people can ask before bringing their dog inside.

Arvada Police officials say it is up to each store to decide if dogs are allowed in. However, there are health codes banning dogs from restaurants and grocery stores.

Locals said despite each store policy, owners should ask themselves if it’s a good idea first.

“If your dog is in any way aggressive you probably shouldn’t take them in public, honestly,” Voke said.

Pictures prompted community members to call in, revealing the owner’s name, but APD is still working to get in contact with her.

Detectives said she could be cited for a couple of violations depending on the rest of the investigation.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.