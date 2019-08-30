2 human cases of West Nile Virus detected in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have contracted West Nile Virus in Weld County during the 2019 mosquito season, according to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

A statement released by the department on Friday said that both adults are recovering and neither had to be hospitalized; their identities have not been released.

A spokesperson from WCDPH said that increased mosquito activity will remain until the first hard frost in September or October.

Most people bitten by an infected mosquito don’t even know it and symptoms can take up to 14 days to develop.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness and rash.

Those who do exhibit symptoms should seek medical care immediately. There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent WNV infection.

Until mosquito activity decreases, residents are urged to follow the four “D”s to keep insects at bay: