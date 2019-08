MOBILE, Ala. — At least six people were shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, Friday night, FOX31 affiliate WALA reports.

Mobile Police Chief said at least 10 teens from age 15-18 were injured during the shooting, and were transported to local hospitals.

A high school football game had ended, but Battiste said he’s unsure at what point shots were fired.

Two people are in custody.