South Carolina turtle patrol group finds 2-headed hatchling

Posted 12:20 pm, August 29, 2019

(Photo: Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.

Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.

The group’s leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.

The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature’s small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand.

The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn said Crush and Squirt couldn’t really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren’t working together.

