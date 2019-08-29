Rocky Mountain National Park proposes increase in camping fees

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — It soon could get more expensive to camp in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Staff at the popular northern Colorado park have proposed a fee change to stay in campgrounds.

The proposal would increase summer camping fees from $26 to $30 a night and winter camping from $18 to $20 a night.

The proposal also includes a flat rate for group sites at Glacier Basin Campground.

It’s currently $4 per person, per night, but the flat rate would cost $40 for a small group site (nine to 15 people), $50 for a medium group site (16 to 25 people) and $60 for a large group site (26 to 40 people).

“Camping is very popular in Rocky Mountain National Park,” park superintendent Darla Sidles said. “We want to keep our campground fees affordable and provide visitors with the best possible experience.

“We feel that our proposed campground fee change is an incredible value.”

There has not been a camping price increase in four years. There are five campgrounds in the park with 570 sites that are open in the summer.

Glacier Basin, Moraine Park and Aspenglen campgrounds are the reservation-based campgrounds, usually selling out six months in advance.

Moraine Park has 77 sites available in the winter. Two other sites, Longs Peak and Timber Creek campgrounds, are first-come, first-serve and fill up quickly.

Park staff are seeking feedback about the proposed hike until Sept. 27.