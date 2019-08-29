Person charged with murder in Aurora stabbing death

AURORA, Colo. — A person has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man in Aurora on Saturday night, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Erica Kentrell Lamar Daniel, 28, was charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and was advised of the charge Wednesday in Adams County Court.

Officers with the Aurora Police department responded to the 2300 block of North Emporia Street just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

David Cochran, 32, was found on the floor of an apartment bleeding from a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.