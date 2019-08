× Northbound I-25 shut down near Fort Collins following multi-vehicle crash

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 southeast of Fort Collins Thursday night.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate is closed at Colorado Highway 392 (Exit 262).

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to authorities for more information. This article will be updated as more details become available.