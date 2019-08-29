New rules for e-scooter riders implemented in city of Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Earlier this week, Denver City Council voted unanimously to ban electric scooters on city sidewalks, barring a few exceptions.

Under the new ordinance, e-scooters cannot exceed more than 6 mph on sidewalks. Riders who wish to travel faster must stay on the street or use bike lanes.

E-scooters are allowed to ride on sidewalk if the sidewalk is part of a bike lane or if a rider is getting on or off an e-scooter.

“I think that’s a very wise decision. I come from Washington, D.C. and we have them all over the sidewalk. I see people trip on them on the sidewalks. They just leave them wherever they want, there’s no oversight of them," said one woman on the 16th Street Mall Thursday.

Those violating the ordinance could now receive a ticket, just like a moving violation for vehicles.

“It was two scooters who ran the red light at Curtis Street and if I hadn’t seen them and [stopped], I would have ended up getting hurt," said a woman named Wanda, who works downtown.

For another woman, her encounter was too close for comfort.

“I have to get out of the way because everybody is on the sidewalks with things that are motorized," she said.

Denver police told the Problem Solvers that because the ordinance is now enforceable, they will have a public information campaign and hand out warnings instead of citations at first. They hope to educate the public about where they can and cannot ride scooters in the city. After a while, however, tickets will be issued.