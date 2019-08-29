Man found guilty of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in back seat of a car

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of two counts of sexual assault after attacking an unconscious victim in the back seat of a car.

Edgar Ramirez-Martinez assaulted an “extremely intoxicated” woman outside of a Longmont bar in April 2018, according to the Office of the District Attorney.

A report detailing the crime said that the victim went to the bar with a group of friends, including Ramirez-Martinez, in April 2018.

The DA claimed the victim became inebriated to the point that she was vomiting, couldn’t talk and couldn’t walk without assistance.

That’s when Ramirez-Martinez put her in the back seat of a car, where he assaulted her while she was unconscious.

The woman regained consciousness during the attack and witnesses said they saw the victim’s attacker flee from the scene.

Those witnesses testified at a trial that DA Michael Dougherty characterized as “incredibly detailed.”

Ramirez-Martinez will be sentenced on Oct. 31.