Loveland teen’s social media post about gun range leads to Safe2Tell tip, temporary school ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Mother-son bonding time at a northern Colorado gun range Tuesday ended with an unexpected twist for teenager Nathan Myers. Before their trip, Myers posted a quick video to Snapchat.

“It was a video of all the guns we’re bringing,” Myers said. “They were all in their case, not even loaded. And I said 'Finna be lit,' which basically means, 'Going to be fun'."

Myers and his mother didn’t have reception, so when they started heading home, they got a call.

“A cop came to my house, saying someone reported me [to] Safe2Tell, saying I was going to shoot up a school or something like that,” Myers said.

The family says the officers realized it was a misunderstanding.

However, the next morning, they got a voicemail from school officials saying, “Nathan will not be able to attend Loveland High School until we conduct a threat assessment for him.”

Myers missed all his classes Wednesday and did not get access to any of his work that day.

“People nowadays just jump to conclusion, but again, there is a lot of violence and a lot of school shootings, a lot of stuff like that, so I somewhat understand,” Myers said. “If I ever post something like that again, I’m going to make sure I say something like, 'I’m going to the range'."

Myers and his parents met with school officials Thursday morning, and he was allowed back on campus after a five-minute meeting, according to the family.

The Thompson School District issued the following statement:

“The safety and security of our students, staff and visitors is always our number-one priority. When safety-related incidents arise, we must take them seriously and we have gone to great lengths to train our staff and develop appropriate procedures. The district has established robust procedures to help ensure safety. The “Safe2Tell” service is just one tool that is used to help in those efforts. District officials met with the student’s family this morning and a mutual resolution has been reached.”