× Lakewood electrician searching for stolen SUV, tools

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help locating a white 1993 Toyota 4Runner, reported stolen Tuesday night near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Girton Avenue.

Greg Romero says he was walking out to his SUV to go pick up a pizza when he noticed someone inside.

“I walked around the corner and I noticed my vehicle reversing in neutral,” he said.

Romero says he jumped on the hood, but the driver was determined.

“I jumped on top of the vehicle, and he starts reversing and going forward, and he throws me off the vehicle, speeds over the curbs, and is gone,” Romero said.

He says the driver was a young Hispanic male, and he believes there was a woman in the passenger seat.

Romero says he lost sight of the SUV going north on Wadsworth.

He says the Toyota was locked. He’s unsure how the person got in or started the SUV.

“All I do is make a living. It’s all I do is work, and come straight home to my son. I don’t understand when or where they saw me,” Romero said.

The electrician says he had thousands of dollars worth of tools in the SUV.

“I’ve had 10 to 12 years of gathering of some serious amount of tools,” he said. “My livelihood, that’s my bread and butter. He literally took everything I own. So now I have to start from scratch.”

Lakewood police have not found the SUV or made any arrests.

The Toyota has some unique characteristics, including a large dent on the front bumper. It also has a number of stickers on the back and blue hubcaps.

“I’m hoping somebody sees it out there,” said Romero.

Anyone with information should contact Lakewood police.