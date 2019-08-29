× La Plata County Humane Society asking for help to save dog with arrow in nasal cavity, skull

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo.– The La Plata County Humane Society is asking for donations to save the life of “Champ”, a 1-year old border collie mix that has an arrow lodged in his nasal cavity and skull.

On July 11, Champ was transferred to LPCHS after another shelter was unable to diagnose his medical condition.

Once Champ arrived at LPCHS, he was given an initial medical exam and was treated for what was thought to be kennel cough.

Champ’s health continued to get worse, so LPCHS sent him to a local veterinarian to get an x-ray.

The veterinarian discovered an arrow lodged in Champ’s nasal cavity and skull. According to the vet, the only way to save Champ’s life is by giving him a high-risk surgery.

According to LPCHS, the surgery will cost around $5,000 and is scheduled for later this week.

“We are kindly asking for donations for the estimated cost of surgery and continued post-op care for this sweet and mellow boy. To give a gift in honor of “teamCHAMPion” and to make a difference in Champ’s life, visit our website or click “donate” on Facebook. We appreciate the support from each and every one of you!”, shared LPCHS on Facebook.