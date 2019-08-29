Hot holiday weekend on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be some relief from the hot 90s on Friday thanks to a cold front that will drop temperatures across the Denver metro area about 10-plus degrees.

The cold front will also bring some gusty wind at times and some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

But it's not a great chance for rain that is desperately needed.

The Labor Day holiday weekend looks dry and hot. Saturday will have temperatures close to 90 degrees under partly sunny skies.

There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most places will stay dry.

The hottest part of the weekend will be Sunday and Labor Day with highs in the mid- to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The record high on Sunday is 97 degrees set in 1995. The record appears safe. The record high on Monday is 95 degrees set in 1983 and could be tied or broken.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in September in Denver is 97 degrees.

Relief from the heat arrives after the holiday weekend with a series of cold fronts that will return temperatures to the 80s and provide some chance for rain.

