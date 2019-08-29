Hot and dry 90s today; Chance for rain on Friday with cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hot 90s are in my forecast today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland Fort Collins. Skies start sunny then turn partly cloudy this afternoon.

Broncos Game tonight, 7pm: Dry, breezy, partly cloudy, temps falling through the 80s (see forecast graphic below).

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 5-10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs 60s, 70s and 80s.

Winds turn breezy this afternoon, 15-25mph. High fire danger.

A cold front arrives tonight into Friday morning. Temps on Friday will be 10 degrees cooler.

Friday starts sunny then turns mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs around 83.

Another cold front hits on Saturday. It starts sunny then turns partly cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoons. Highs around 86.

Sunday and Labor Day both look dry and sunny. Hot highs around 92.

