Hot and dry 90s today; Chance for rain on Friday with cold front

Posted 5:09 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22AM, August 29, 2019

The hot 90s are in my forecast today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland Fort Collins.  Skies start sunny then turn partly cloudy this afternoon.

Broncos Game tonight, 7pm: Dry, breezy, partly cloudy, temps falling through the 80s (see forecast graphic below).

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 5-10% chance of an afternoon t-storm.  Highs 60s, 70s and 80s.

Winds turn breezy this afternoon, 15-25mph.  High fire danger.

A cold front arrives tonight into Friday morning.  Temps on Friday will be 10 degrees cooler.

Friday starts sunny then turns mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms.  Highs around 83.

Another cold front hits on Saturday.  It starts sunny then turns partly cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoons.  Highs around 86.

Sunday and Labor Day both look dry and sunny.  Hot highs around 92.

