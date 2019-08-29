Homeowners should check warranties as autumn approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Homeowners encounter many problems in Colorado’s climate. Dry, hot weather followed by cold spells, hail and rain can wreak havoc on landscaping.

Experts say that’s why it’s important to know how far your home warranty extends, to be aware of any time limits and to maintain constant communication with your homeowners association and builder should any problems arise.

A local disabled veteran tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she was dealing with an excessive amount of gushing water in her backyard due to a problem with a drainage pan.

Former Lt. Col. Allyn Kelly evaluated the mess, saying, “It comes across my driveway and into the street.”

Kelly claims that although she was required to landscape her yard within a certain time after purchasing her home in 2017, she couldn’t because of the water issue.

As time went by, she took it up with her HOA.

Meanwhile, the amount of water flowing through her yard created wells and piles of dirt.

FOX31 contacted the home builder, KB Home,and learned they were not aware of the current situation. When we asked if there was anything they could do to help, they responded immediately.

The company arranged to have crews move the drain pan and even adjust the grading in the backyard, even though the home is no longer under warranty.

“It will level it out and I will have some kind of useful backyard,” Kelly said.

KB Home issued a statement to FOX31 following our investigation:

“KB Home takes pride in the high-quality homes we build and we are dedicated to creating lasting relationships with our customers. Our KB Home team works hand in hand with our customers every step of the way, from selecting homesites and floorplans to collaborating on design choices and educating them on construction milestones and HOA requirements. When purchasing a new KB home in this community, as this customer did in August of 2017, the HOA stipulates that the homebuyer install landscaping within the first 180 days of purchase to prevent erosion. We have acted responsibly and are going above and beyond the warranty to further help our customer.”