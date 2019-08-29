Grandfather, grandson identified as victims in Fort Collins house fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two Colorado residents who died in a house fire have been identified.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported that the Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the grandfather and grandson killed in a Fort Collins house fire Saturday as 62-year-old Bruce Bennett and 19-year-old Tyler Mitchell.

Officials say Mitchell died from smoke inhalation, and Bennett’s death is being reviewed as a medical event exacerbated by the fire.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says two other adults escaped from the fire, one was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation