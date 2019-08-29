At least one killed in fiery crash involving semitruck on C-470 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was killed in a fiery crash involving a semitruck and multiple vehicles on C-470 in Jefferson County on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes between West Ken Caryl Avenue and West Bowles Avenue.

The Colorado State Patrol said the semitruck was going eastbound when it crossed the median and into the westbound lanes where it crashed into a guardrail, causing an explosion and bursting into flames.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen at the crash scene and firefighters were able to extinguish a small grass fire.

It’s not known if there are any other injuries or how many other vehicles were involved.

Terrible accident on C470, semi truck on fire, looks like other cars on fire. I hope it looks worse than it is! pic.twitter.com/5oN3wnqD2v — Carrie Scott (@CScott0925) August 29, 2019

Both directions of C-470 were closed between Ken Caryl Avenue and Highway 285. There is no estimate when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.