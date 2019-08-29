Colorado Parks and Wildlife looks to expand wildlife canine program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to expand its wildlife canine program.

The canine program started about three years ago. With limited resources and canines, CPW is asking for help.

CPW has three wildlife canines that are used across the state, but they are hoping to increase that number.

Only about 25 states across the country use these canines in wildlife capacities.

These canines can help with multiple tasks, including finding illegal poaching, protecting endangered species, help find missing people lost in the woods or even locating evidence that can help in an investigation.

"Funding goes towards different cost whether that be training, equipment, food, vet services and so forth. Public has a big part in making this program a success.", shared Brock Mcardle, District Wildlife Manager CPW.

CPW shared a story of Sci, one of the wildlife canines, on its gofundme:

"You see, my handler got an idea that I, and other working dogs like me, could be used to assist his kind with searches, apprehensions, and for protection. My nose is so much better than his ... Just the other day I smelt a bear paw that was stashed inside the toolbox of a trailer. I smelt it from a mile away and my handler couldn't even pick it up from a few feet. (I feel sorry for him, really.) And, I'm ready to protect him any time it's called for. I'm like the partner that has his back wherever, whenever, but instead of a yearly salary and benefits I get paid in play time, treats, good food and recognition."

If you are interested in helping the program, here's the link to the gofundme.