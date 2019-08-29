× Charges filed against man accused of stealing RTD bus in west Denver crime spree

DENVER — Charges have been filed against the man accused of stealing an RTD bus as part of a crime spree in west Denver on Monday.

On Thursday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Solomon Garcia, 26, faces eight counts in all: two counts of endangering public transportation, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, one count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and one count of criminal attempt to commit second-degree burglary.

Garcia is accused of stealing the bus at Federal Boulevard and West Howard Place, which is just south of Federal’s interchange with West Colfax Avenue. He allegedly took the bus by force, telling the driver he had a weapon.

No passengers were on the bus.

The bus crashed near the Sixth Avenue Freeway and Lowell Boulevard.

Garcia then allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s home and steal her car. However, she fought him off.

Police say Garcia then stole another person’s vehicle and crashed it into two cars at West First Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

He was then taken into custody.