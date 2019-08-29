× ‘Champ’ has successful surgery in La Plata County to remove arrow lodged in skull, nasal cavity

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo.– On Wednesday, the La Plata County Humane Society shared an update on a 1-year-old border collie mix with an arrow lodged in his nasal cavity and skull.

“Champ” is recovering after a successful surgery to remove the arrow, according to LPCHS.

“We cannot thank each and every one of you enough for every share, donation, and all of your support! Champ’s surgery was successful, and he is doing well! He is currently resting and recovering in his wonderful foster home. We will update everyone as soon as we know more ❤️” stated LPCHS on Facebook.

Back on July 11, Champ was moved to LPCHS after another shelter was unable to diagnose his medical condition.

Once Champ arrived at LPCHS, he was given an initial exam and was treated for what they thought might be kennel cough.

Champ’s health continued to get worse, so LPCHS sent him to a local veterinarian to get an x-ray.

The veterinarian discovered an arrow lodged in Champ’s nasal cavity and skull. According to the vet, the only way to save Champ’s life is by giving him a high-risk surgery.

Earlier this week, LPCHS posted on Facebook, asking for donations to help with Champ’s surgery.

“We are kindly asking for donations for the estimated cost of surgery and continued post-op care for this sweet and mellow boy. To give a gift in honor of “teamCHAMPion” and to make a difference in Champ’s life, visit our website or click “donate” on Facebook. We appreciate the support from each and every one of you!”, shared LPCHS on Facebook.