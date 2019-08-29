Challenge to overturn Colorado electoral votes law makes 2020 ballot

DENVER — Voters in Colorado will do something next year that hasn’t been done in more than 100 years: Decide on repealing a law passed by the general assembly and signed by the governor

The secretary of state’s office announced Thursday the repeal of the national popular vote law has made the November 2020 ballot after opponents of joining the national popular vote compact gathered enough valid signatures.

The law changes how Colorado would vote for president, requiring electors to cast ballots for the winner of the national popular vote and not the winner of the state.

The law only takes effect if enough states with at least 270 electoral votes join.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have joined the compact for a total of 196 electoral votes. Colorado currently has nine electoral votes.