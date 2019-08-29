Brighton family says neighbor`s dog entered home, killed Chihuahua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON--The Brighton Police Department is investigating after a family says a neighbor's dog came into their home and killed their dog.

“Yoda" is the Sanchez family’s 9-year-old Chihuahua, who they say was killed inside their home over the weekend.

There is now a chalk message outside of the Sanchez home that says, "Justice for Yoda!"

The Sanchez family says this is the second time in a month that dogs from next door have gotten through or under a fence and made their way into the home using the doggie door.

“It’s just a ‘Fear Factor' here, says Yoda’s owner, LeRoy Sanchez.

A judge will hear the case September 24.

For now, the Sanchez family has installed security cameras.