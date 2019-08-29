Bounce for a great cause with Barre Forte Highlands Ranch and Schomp BMW. It is their Bounce off For Mental Health event on September 22 from 9am to noon at Schomp Automotive in Highlands Ranch. Tickets cost $30 and include a one hour trampoline class with breaksfast, mimosas and beer. All the proceeds go to Littleton Public School's Mental Health Department. For more information and for tickets go to LPSBounceOff.comAlertMe
Bounce for a good cause
