At final Broncos preseason game, fewer issues with mobile parking passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At Thursday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, there were fewer issues with electronic parking passes and tickets at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Before the first preseason game against the 49ers, many fans complained that the process of using mobile passes -- especially for parking -- simply took too long.

On Thursday, the lines of vehicles going into the parking lot appeared to move much quicker.

“I think it’s naturally just a learning curve,” said Jon Applegate, spokesman for the Denver Broncos Events and Operations.

Applegate said vehicle passengers should pull up the bar code on their cellphone before it’s their turn in the parking line.