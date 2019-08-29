A non-invasive approach to your back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have lower back pain or sciatica? Have you changed the way you do certain activates or worse, stopped your favorite exercise or golf because of the pain? Are you worried you may need a spinal fusion or you've already been told you need one? It`s time to find out how the most successful physicians are getting people with sciatica and extreme low back pain back to doing what they love and truly living. HealthSource talks to us about their non-invasive treatment called Spinal Decompression.

They have a special offer for Colorado`s Best viewers today. Call now and get the most comprehensive evaluation you have ever had for sciatica for $27. This includes one trial decompressions session. So pick up the phone right now and schedule your evaluation 303-904-9994. You can find more information online at HealthSourceChiro.com/littleton-co