Wisconsin woman makes custom dolls to match children’s disabilities



WISCONSIN– A doll maker is brightening the lives of hundreds of kids with disabilities.

Amy Jandrisevits started the non- profit business, ‘A Doll Like Me’ from her own home.

“These are not the kids that you see in movies, these are not the kids you see in commercials.” shared Jandrisevits

It started as a hobby four years ago when she made a doll for a child with an amputated leg.

Since then, she has made around 400 dolls meant to look like each one of its individual recipients, no matter the skin color, gender or medical condition.

She has shipped dolls all over the world.

Jandrisevits doesn’t want families to have to pay for their own doll so she has set up a Gofundme page.