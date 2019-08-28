Water main break snarls traffic on southbound Colorado Boulevard in Glendale

GLENDALE, Colo. — A water main break on Colorado Boulevard near Mississippi Avenue snarled southbound traffic Wednesday afternoon in Glendale.

Crews responding to main break on Colorado Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. Impacts to SB traffic. Please avoid area. Will provide more details once we know more. pic.twitter.com/Wgp3QbIatR — Denver Water (@DenverWater) August 28, 2019

A video tweeted by Denver Water shows brown water gushing up from the roadway. Traffic was slowed down much of the nearby stretch of the busy road.

This is the second water main break in the area this month. Southbound Colorado Boulevard was closed after a broken water main caused the road to buckle and water in the roadway forced a shutdown on Aug. 8.

Denver Water did not immediately provide details regarding Wednesday’s road flooding.