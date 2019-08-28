Water main break forces closures on southbound Colorado Boulevard in Glendale

GLENDALE, Colo. — A water main break on Colorado Boulevard near Mississippi Avenue will continue to cause delays on Thursday.

Traffic on southbound Colorado will be limited to one lane until at least noon on Thursday afternoon.

It snarled southbound traffic Wednesday afternoon in Glendale.

Crews responding to main break on Colorado Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. Impacts to SB traffic. Please avoid area. Will provide more details once we know more. pic.twitter.com/Wgp3QbIatR — Denver Water (@DenverWater) August 28, 2019

A video tweeted by Denver Water shows brown water gushing up from the roadway. Traffic was slowed down much of the nearby stretch of the busy road.

“Once we dig down and have visual we will determine if leak is on the pipe or valve and provide an estimate on repairs,” Denver Water said in a tweet.

This is the second water main break in the area this month. Southbound Colorado Boulevard was closed after a broken water main caused the road to buckle and water in the roadway forced a shutdown on Aug. 8.

Denver Water did not immediately provide details regarding Wednesday’s road flooding.