Temps heat back up with 90s for Labor Day Weekend

Temps are heating back up for the next two days. I'm forecasting 88 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with lots of sunshine. No t-storms today.

The Mountains stay dry and sunny today with high fire danger. Highs in the 60s, 70s and low 80s. Afternoon wind turns gusty to 30mph above treeline.

The hottest day of the week is Thursday. Highs reach 90-95 across the Front Range. Sunny to partly cloudy.

The Mountains on Thursday start sunny then isolated afternoon t-storms develop.

Broncos Game Thursday night: Mostly dry, partly cloudy skies early then clearing. Temps falling through the 80s into the 70s.

A cold front moves through Thursday night. As a result, temps on Friday drop to 80 degrees for highs.

The chance of t-storms on Friday increases to 20% in the afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday night: 20% chance of t-storms early then turning drier. Temps falling through the 70s.

Saturday starts sunny then we'll see a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday looks sunny and dry, highs 90-95.

Labor Day looks sunny and dry, high 90.

