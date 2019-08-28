September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. You have the chance to help raise money for the kids and family who have to spend time at St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital.Join the St. Jude Walk/Run Saturday September 21st at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. It is $10 to register. Click Here for more information and to register.AlertMe
