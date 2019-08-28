Small plane crashes into guardrail after running off runway, onto road in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A small plane ran off a runway and crashed into a guardrail on West 120th Avenue in Broomfield Wednesday night.
According to North Metro Fire Rescue, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.
It is unknown whether the Cessna was trying to land or take off.
The pilot was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. North Metro did not say whether anyone else was aboard the plane.
120th is closed while authorities are at the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.