Small plane crashes into guardrail after running off runway, onto road in Broomfield

Posted 8:46 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49PM, August 28, 2019

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A small plane ran off a runway and crashed into a guardrail on West 120th Avenue in Broomfield Wednesday night.

According to North Metro Fire Rescue, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

It is unknown whether the Cessna was trying to land or take off.

The pilot was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. North Metro did not say whether anyone else was aboard the plane.

120th is closed while authorities are at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

