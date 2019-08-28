Small plane crashes into guardrail after running off runway, onto road in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A small plane ran off a runway and crashed into a guardrail on West 120th Avenue in Broomfield Wednesday night.

According to North Metro Fire Rescue, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

It is unknown whether the Cessna was trying to land or take off.

Just before 8 p.m. crews responded to a plane crash near Rocky Mtn. Metropolitan Airport. A Cessna ran off the runway and onto W. 120th Ave. The road is closed while the investigation is ongoing. The pilot was transported with non-life threatening injuries. NTSB to investigate. pic.twitter.com/GYvkdle5kA — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) August 29, 2019

The pilot was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. North Metro did not say whether anyone else was aboard the plane.

120th is closed while authorities are at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.