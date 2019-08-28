Documents show North Carolina student had guns and a timeline to ‘shoot up school’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point University student found with two guns on campus had a plan to "shoot up the school," police documents show.

Documents state that Paul Arnold Steber, 19, during an interview with police, admitted to plotting the shooting.

He had a "plan and timeline to kill people" and was deemed a "threat to society," the documents show.

Students reported the weapons and university security confiscated the firearms and turned matters over to High Point police.

Steber was in possession of a Star Super Modelo 9mm and a Brownson, Slucom and Hopkins percussion shotgun.

The university sent a letter to the community Wednesday, saying, "We experienced an unfortunate situation today."

According to the university, there was no immediate threat. Steber has been charged with two counts of having a gun on educational property. He received a $2 million secured bond.

The university emphasized that North Carolina law prohibits any person, including a concealed handgun permit holder, from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a public or private primary school, community college, college or university.

Founded in 1924, High Point University is a 94-year-old liberal arts institution located in High Point. About 5,200 students are enrolled.