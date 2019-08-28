Photo Gallery: Former Rockies manager, player selling $2M Castle Rock mansion

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– Walt Weiss, former Rockies shortstop and manager, is selling his $2 million Castle Rock mansion.

The spectacular home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is a massive 10, 668 square feet.

The home is nestled on a 35-acre lot in a gated community with a baseball field in the front yard.

Here’s a photo gallery with some of the highlights of the home.

Photo Gallery

Check out this aerial tour of the home:

If you would like more information on the listing, you can see it here.

