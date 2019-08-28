Pelosi defends ACA, talks Hickenlooper and possible Trump impeachment during Colorado visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- It is not every day the speaker of the House is in metro Denver.

On Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Rep. Joe Neguse and Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway for a discussion on the Affordable Care Act at the Omni Hotel in Broomfield.

“The Affordable Care Act -- it doesn’t sound like a glamorous name -- but it describes what it is about,” Pelosi told the crowd of invited Democrats.

In an interview afterwards, Pelosi pushed back on criticism that Democrats are divided on healthcare -- with more Democrats, including Congressman Joe Neguse -- backing the idea of "Medicare for All."

“All roads go down the path of the Affordable Care Act,” Pelosi told reporters.

In regards to other topics, like the Colorado Senate race, Pelosi praised Hickenlooper for his leadership over the years but stopped short of endorsing him.

“I think you have many good candidates in the race. I am a fan of Gov. Hickenlooper -- as mayor and governor -- and I was happy he entered that race. But it’s up to the Democrats of Colorado to make their determination,” Pelosi said.

When asked whether she is feeling the pressure to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump -- with more Democrats, including Neguse, calling for them -- Pelosi responded with a quick “no.”