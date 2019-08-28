× Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of 2 men at Lakewood park

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of two men at a Lakewood park earlier this month.

Vicente Enrique Orozco, 19, faces two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation. He is also charged with one count of first-degree murder (felony murder), one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and 11 violent crime counts.

First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir announced the filing of charges Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 15, Lakewood officers responded to Belmar Park on reports of a stabbing. They found 19-year-old Ivan Rodriguez Rivera had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and died a few days later.

About seven hours after finding Rivera wounded, LPD officers responded to another stabbing report near the Colorado Firefighters Memorial. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick dead from apparent stab wounds.

Before Wednesday, authorities had not said whether Orozco was suspected in the deaths of both men; he was previously only connected to Sandvick’s death.

Orozco is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail in Golden.