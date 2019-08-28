× List of safest cities ranks crime statistics across state

A list of the safest cities in Colorado has been releasesd by BackgroundCheck.org, and a town in Weld County ranks number one.

Violent crime rates across the state are lower than the national averages but there has been an uptick in the crime around Denver.

The top 10 safest cities in the state are listed below:

Firestone Louisville Frederick Golden Broomfield Windsor Parker Erie Johnstown Steamboat Springs

Other rankings put Castle Rock at number 11, Fort Collins at 18, Denver at 39 and Pueblo at 42.

There were initially 7,430 cities in the data set. After filtering out the cities with populations of less than 10,000, 2,929 cities remained.

The statistics are drawn from the most recent FBI crime statistics to create state rankings. Among the criteria are violent crime rates and property crime.