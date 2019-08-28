Evacuations ordered after wildfire breaks out near Glenwood Springs airport

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Evacuations were ordered after a wildfire broke out near the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department said.

Residents in the Four Mile Ranch subdivision and lower Four Mile houses south of Glenwood Springs were evacuated, officials said.

All evacuated residents were told to go to the former Safeway parking lot at 2001 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

The fire, dubbed the Sunrise Court Fire, is burning just south of Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport.

Air tankers are en route from Grand Junction, the fire department said.

Colorado River Rescue, the Carbondale Fire Department and local law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.