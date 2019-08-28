Edgewater woman searching for U.S. Marine in abandoned photo album

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. -- An Edgewater woman is hoping to track down a U.S. Marine who was featured in a number of photo albums abandoned on her front porch.

Christine Gallegos came outside Sunday morning to find three albums on her front porch near West 20th Avenue and Fenton Street.

Scribbled on top of one was this handwritten note:

"I'm sorry but a vet lost all of his pics. I'm homeless myself, or I would try to get these home. If you know this kid, please help."

The albums feature hundreds of photos of a Marine with the last name Kennedy, possibly serving in Kuwait.

There are also hundreds of photos of the man with family in California.

"I pretty much have someone's life sitting on my porch right now," said Gallegos. "It's amazing to see somebody's life in books."

Gallegos says the photos date back to at least 1991.

It's unclear why they were left on her porch, but she says she's determined to find the owner.

"Whenever they were lost, whoever lost them at that time must have been heartbroken," she said. "We have no clue who it is."

Gallegos has been playing detective, scouring over the photos looking for clues.

One photo features a cake that says "Welcome Home Richard."

Gallegos plans on holding onto the albums until she finds the rightful owner.

"Hopefully with this, it gives them a glimmer of hope, wherever they're at, to know their memories are in the hands of someone who's going to keep them safe until that time comes," she said.