Dry weather, hot temperatures stay for Thursday; Rain arrives Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s again on Thursday with dry conditions. The morning will start off mostly sunny with cloud cover moving in during the afternoon. If you are heading to the Broncos game tomorrow night, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy skies.

A push of cooler and wetter air will make its way into Colorado by Friday dropping temperatures into the 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Labor Day Weekend looks warm and mostly dry on the Front Range. Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s again by Monday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.