DNA found on bear indicates it was involved in attack on couple in Pine

A significant amount of garbage was found in the stomach of a bear that the University of Wyoming Forensics Lab concluded was involved in an attack on a couple in Pine.

Following euthanization, the 10-year old, 215 pound bear submitted for DNA testing had human protein under its claws, CPW announced Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the mother bear and her cub entered the home on Zurich Drive in Pine, about 10 miles southwest of Conifer, about 8:30 p.m. and began eating a loaf of bread.

As Jon Johnson and his wife, George Ann Field, were watching TV, they heard noises and went upstairs to investigate.

As Johnson turned a corner into the kitchen, he was face to face with the mother bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The mother bear then attacked the 71-year-old Johnson in what Colorado Parks and Wildlife said was described as a boxing match.

Johnson punched the bear while Field struck it with a baseball bat several times until both bears ran out through the screen door they used to enter the home.

Surveillance video shows there was a second cub outside that did not enter the home.

Johnson suffered numerous cuts and scratches to his face, chest and both arms but was not seriously injured, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated at the home. Field was not injured.