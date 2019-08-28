× CSU freshman hit by car on campus on first day of class dies

FORT COLLINS– A Colorado State University freshman hit by a car near the intersection of West Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive on Colorado State University’s Main Campus on Monday night has died.

Colorado State University Police say 19-year-old Anthony “TJ” Avery died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old female.

The female driver was not injured. She was also a CSU student.

The university released this statement:

We share our deepest condolences with TJ’s family and friends, including his new friends among our university community. We are all greatly saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with all of those who are impacted. We also thank everyone who helped at the accident.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSUPD Detective Sean Fitzpatrick at 970-491-7141.