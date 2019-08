WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A fire damaged two homes in Westminster Wednesday afternoon.

About 2 p.m., the Westminster Fire Department said via Twitter that the homes are in the 10700 block of Moore Street.

As of 2:45 p.m., the fire had been extinguished.

Authorities have not yet provided details on a possible cause.

No injuries were reported.

Fire is out in Westy — 10700 block of Moore Street pic.twitter.com/wPl6OkxcGe — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 28, 2019