Boulder activists line bike lanes with toilet plungers to call out safety issues

BOULDER, Colo. — Cyclists and motorists in Boulder woke up to a plunger protest Wednesday morning. A couple hundred toilet plungers were placed along bike lanes on 30th Street, according to city officials.

Cyclists say the demonstration focused on 30th between Arapahoe Avenue and Baseline Road. The plungers were used to highlight dangers along unprotected bike lanes in Boulder.

A picture, provided to FOX31 by the Boulder Daily Camera, shows a plunger-lined bike lane before city crews removed them.

Boulder Public Works says it hears the message loud and clear and agrees change is needed along 30th Street and on nearby Colorado Avenue. The city says it is currently looking for funding to install protected bike lanes on 30th from Baseline to Arapahoe and on Colorado from Foothills Parkway to Folsom Street.

Boulder says the plunger protest was an illegal activity, but it’s unclear if police are spending time investigating the incident. Multiple calls to Boulder police from FOX31 had not been returned as of late Wednesday.

Boulder says it doesn’t have an estimate on when protected bike lanes will be installed in the area. The city is working on an implementation plan to identify funding streams.